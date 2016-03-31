Afternoon Newsletter: Thursday, March 31

Good afternoon. Here’s a glance at what’s going on in your world today.

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Keep your KFVS12 Weather app close by, because the possibility of strong storms continues in parts of the Heartland. The weather has been blamed for power outages and flooded roads. CLICK HERE for your full First Alert Forecast.

TORNADO CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A large twister was spotted near Oklahoma Wednesday night. Check out the video HERE.

CARBONDALE DEADLY SHOOTING: Two suspects in a deadly shooting on Easter are considered to be armed and dangerous. According to police, both men are students at Southeast Missouri State. A third is already in custody. CLICK HERE for the latest.

NUCLEAR SUMMIT: President Obama is meeting with leaders of Asian countries today in Washington, D.C. Their goal is to present a united front against the nuclear threat from North Korea. CLICK HERE for the full story.

APRIL FOOLS PRANKS THAT WON’T GET YOU FIRED: All work and no play… has no place on April Fools Day! Check out these fun pranks to do at the office! CLICK HERE for the full list.

