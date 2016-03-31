Man back in custody after escaping in handcuffs in Stoddard Co.

A manhunt has been called off and a man is back in custody in Stoddard County, Missouri.

According to Sheriff Carl Hefner, a man and woman were pulled over by Advance police north on Highway 25 on Thursday, March 31. They were suspected of writing bad checks. The man was handcuffed, but at some point both he and the woman escaped custody.

Hefner said the woman was caught soon after. The man was caught later, in the general area of where he escaped.

Advance schools were placed on a lock down as a precaution.

