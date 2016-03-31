MDC offers Discover Nature Girls Camp in June

It's on! The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a Discover Nature Girls Camp in southeast Missouri on June 21-23.

The event will be at Camp SEMO in Wappapello, Mo. It is aimed at introducing girls ages 11 to 15 to outdoor skills in a supportive learning environment.

Campers will spend the three fun-filled days participating in "hands on" outdoor skills, led by conservation professionals. Some of the planned activities include hunter education, firearms safety and target shooting as well as archery equipment safety, walking through a safety trail, canoeing, orienteering and fishing.

To apply for Discover Nature Girls Camp, you can contact your local Conservation Agent or the Southeast Regional office in Cape Girardeau at: 573-290-5730 for an application. The camp is limited to 40 campers. Applications must be received by April 22.

For information on this and other nature programs go online to: mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter.

