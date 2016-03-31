This week in music: 1982

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and revisit 1982.

The average cost of a gallon of gas was 91 cents and you could buy a postage stamp or 20 cents.

In sports, "Whitey Ball" took over Busch Stadium and the Cardinals won their first World Series title since 1967.

The top grossing movie of the year was E.T. the Extra Terrestrial. Movie-goers also packed theaters to see Tootsie and An Officer and a Gentleman.

And if you were listening to the radio or a cassette on this week in '82, these are the songs that were likely being played.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had the Australian duo Air Supply at number five with Sweet Dreams.

Stevie Wonder checked in at number four with That Girl.

In the number three position was We Got the Beat by the Go-Go's. It's considered their signature song and is instantly recognizable by its drumming intro.

At number two was the band Journey with the power ballad Open Arms. It stayed in the number two spot for six weeks without ever reaching number one. Still it's Journey's biggest chart hit.

Keeping it out of the number one spot was Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with I Love Rock 'N Roll. It spent seven weeks at the top of the charts and just last month was inducted into the Grammys Hall of Fame.

