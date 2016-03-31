First Alert: Hail, wind and isolated tornadoes possible today

It is Thursday, March 31, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Rain and thunderstorms from overnight are moving out this morning. Today the big story is the threat of severe weather. Today is a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY. The Heartland could see hail, damaging wing and possibly some isolated tornadoes.

Making Headlines:

Threat for severe: A large tornado was caught on camera near the Tulsa airport - just one incident within a wave of severe weather that hit several states Wednesday. The severe weather is set to continue today.

Search continues: Police in Carbondale are looking for two armed and dangerous suspects after a shooting killed a bystander and injured a man. Nationwide arrest warrants were issued for John F. Ingram and Travis T. Tyler for their alleged involvement.

Under investigation: A Pilot Oak man is behind bars this morning after being arrested for his alleged sexual misconduct with a child.

On strike: A number of security officers, baggage handlers, janitors and other employees plan to go on strike at Chicago's O'Hare Airport. The employees are protesting against labor practices they say are unfair.

