April 1 celebrity birthdays

Let's check some celebrities who are adding another candle to their birthday cakes today.

She's an a actress and singer who starred with Gene Kelly in the 1952 classic Singin' in the Rain. Her other movies include: It Started with a Kiss, The Mating Game and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Debbie Reynolds is 84 today.

She's the lead vocalist for the country group Lady Antebellum. You heard her on the hits Need You Now, American Honey and We Owned the Night. Hillary Scott is 30 today.

He's a young British actor who's had roles in the Oscar winning Martin Scorsese movie Hugo, Ender's Game and The Boy in the Striped Pajamas. Asa Butterfield is 19 today.

He's a third-generation professional wrestler who at age 24 became the youngest person to hold the WWE Heavyweight Champion belt. That was 12 years ago. Randy Orton is 36 today.

