Graves Co. deputies arrest man on sexual abuse charges

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports a Pilot Oak man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges on Wednesday, March 30.

Graves County deputies arrested Brian J. Farmer, 25, of Pilot Oak, and charged him with two counts of sexual abuse in the first-degree.

The charges stem from an investigation that began after a juvenile reported to the sheriff’s office that Farmer had been involved in alleged sexual misconduct.

Farmer was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.

