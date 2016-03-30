Heartland sports scores 3/30 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores 3/30

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are your heartland sports scores from Wednesday 3/30.

NCAA Baseball

Maryville at Southeast Missouri (Cancelled due to rain)

Murray State-4
Southern Illinois-5

H.S. Baseball

Anna-Jonesboro-10
Johnston City-1

