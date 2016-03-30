Alabama Bluegrass group coming to downtown Cape Girardeau

Bluegrass is coming to downtown Cape Girardeau Friday, April 1.

David Davis and the Warrior River Boys all the way from Alabama are making a stop here in the heartland.

Bluegrass music gets its roots from Kentucky, combining mountain folk music with the Mississippi River Blues, with a rich Ozark history.

The event’s organizer says concerts like this one help keep this part of the heartland’s heritage alive.

“It’s a whole lot of different components rolled into one. When Bill Monroe was creating the music, he took elements of blues music and mountain music,” Leevon DeCourley said. “There’s always a little bit of something for everyone. Bluegrass, it’s American music, it’s about as real as you can get. David Davis and the Warrior River Boys they travel all over the United States and Canada, they’re a pretty big time group and proud to have them coming in.”

The concert starts at 8 p.m. at upstairs in the River City Yacht Club at Port Cape Girardeau, doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 are the door. Advance tickets are $13, call 573-429-0461.

Must be 21 or older to attend.



