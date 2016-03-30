Paint-the-Plugs event in Paducah allows artists to express themselves

Artists and Paducah residents came out to make their community a little better and express themselves over the weekend.

In 2016, the artists painted or touched up 27 fire hydrants during the Paint-the-Plugs event.

The painted plugs are in the Lower Town Arts District.

“The involvement and excitement from the community for this public art project once again show the great community spirit and talent here in Paducah,” said Paducah Main Street Director Melinda Winchester.

For more information about the Paint the Plugs Project or Paducah Main Street, you can visit their website or call 270-444-8690.

