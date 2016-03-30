KY Supreme Court Chief Justice swears in new KSP commissioner, deputy commissioner

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. swore in the new Kentucky State Police Commissioner, Richard W. Sanders, and Deputy Commissioner, William Alexander Payne, during a private ceremony at the Capitol on Wednesday, March 30.

Both appointments were recommended to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin by an eight-member search committee comprised of Justice Secretary Tilley, Rep. Robert Benvenuti (R-Lexington), two retired KSP officers, three current KSP officers and a community representative.

