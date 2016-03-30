ISP to conduct roadside safety checks in April

The Illinois State Police (ISP), District 22, will be conducting roadside safety checks in Alexander County during the month of April, according to Interim Captain Lt. William Sons.

The ISP has a zero tolerance policy for impaired driving in Illinois. Officers working this detail will be watchful for drivers who are driving in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license, transporting open alcoholic beverages or driving under the influence.

Roadside safety checks are designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous, reckless or impaired drivers off of the road.

The project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

