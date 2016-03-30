SEMO running back DeMichael Jackson released from team

Southeast Missouri State University running back DeMichael Jackson was dismissed from the football program on Wednesday.

Southeast head coach Tom Matukewicz confirmed that Jackson will no longer be on the team due to a violation of departmental policies and procedures.

"We have high standards for our players and unfortunately there are times they choose not to live up to those standards," said Matukewicz.

"We work with young people and sometimes they will break your heart with the decisions they make. Ultimately, I am responsible for everything that happens with our program and we will work to get better both on and off the field."

Jackson played in 31 games and made 17 starts in a little over three seasons at Southeast.

He ran for 1,996 yards and nine touchdowns on 370 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per rush.

Jackson caught 28 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, and accumulated a total of 2,333 all-purpose yards.

In 2015, Jackson started three games before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee. He returned from that injury this spring.

Jackson was a Second-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection as the Redhawks top rusher in 2014 and earned preseason All-American and all-conference honors last year.

"Participating in intercollegiate athletics at Southeast Missouri State University is a privilege," said interim Director of Athletics Brady Barke.

"We will continue to hold our student-athletes accountable when their actions fall short of meeting our expectations."

