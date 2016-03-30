WATCH: Fire crews battle blaze at former restaurant in Bluford, IL

(Still image from video courtesy of Eric Phelps)

The Bluford Fire Department reports it responded to a structure fire on Elm Street in Bluford, Illinois on Wednesday afternoon, March 30.

According to Bluford Fire Department firefighter Marty Archer, fire crews arrived on the scene at approximately 1:39 p.m. Smoke and flames were already coming out of the building.

The Jefferson County Fire Department also responded with a tanker truck and extra manpower to help fight the flames.

One person on-scene could be heard screaming, "The building is on fire!"

The building had previously been a restaurant, but was vacant at the time of the fire.

Archer said there was significant smoke and fire damage to the attic of the building.

He said there is no reason to believe the fire was started under suspicious circumstances.

No injuries were reported.

