Cape Girardeau kindergarten program helps prepare children for school

How prepared is your child who may be headed into kindergarten?

Studies show children in the area are not as prepared as they should be, but organizations in Cape Girardeau are working to change that

According to researchers, the majority of parents do not make their child attend pre-k, and that leads to many not being ready for the kindergarten class room.

Melissa Stickle works at the United Way.

"Currently as of last school year only 66 percent of kindergartners entering Cape public school are considered ready," Stickle said. "That is huge gap, we have work to do to make sure all kids are ready to enter and be successful."

That's why Stickle's agency and the Cape Girardeau Public Library partnered to create "Kindergarten Jump Start."

The goal is to help young children and their parents get ready for school.

"So we set up a mini kindergarten in the library and kids have an opportunity to find out what it'll be like when they go to school," organizer Sharon Anderson said.

Anderson said moms and dads have a lot to learn too.

"We have other parents tell us it really gave them a sense of what the first day was going to be like," she said. "First week, first month and when their children went to school, some of them knew already knew their kindergarten teachers when they got there."

Stickle said she encourages parents to start even before her program does.

"This is not early enough," Stickle said. "This program is for children getting ready to enter kindergarten, but I would argue that we would need to start at birth. And really start enforcing those early literary pieces from when their little bitty babies."

There are two session held:

Session 1 - April 4, 11, 18, 25

Session 2 - May 2, 9, 16, 23

All session will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cape Public Library.

For more information and to register, you can call 573-334-5379, ext 122.

