Man found guilty of child molestation, statutory sodomy in Cape Girardeau Co.

A man was was found guilty on Tuesday of various sex crimes involving minors that occurred in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Just before 8 p.m., on March 29, 2016, John Henry Harris II, 33, was found guilty by a jury of child molestation in the first degree and statutory sodomy in the first degree for sexually abusing a ten year old girl and a twelve year old girl in the 900 block of South Benton Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in 2014.

The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau City Police Department and the Beacon Health Clinic and tried at the Jackson Courthouse in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

At trial, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Julia Koester presented the testimony of the victims, who are now twelve and thirteen years of age.

Cases of this nature are often difficult to secure a conviction on due to the fact that, much of the time, the majority of the evidence consists only of a young victim's word against the word of an adult abuser.

The jury deliberated for approximately one hour before finding Harris guilty on both counts.

The judge scheduled sentencing for May 10, 2016.

Harris faces 5-15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the molestation charge and up to life imprisonment in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the statutory sodomy charge.

Under Missouri law, Harris will be required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence for statutory sodomy in the first degree before he will be eligible for parole.

