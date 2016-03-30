Does It Work: 5 Second Fix

Do you have broken stuff around your house that you’d like to fix in a flash? A product called 5 Second Fix claims it can make short work of repairs to plastic, wood, metal, glass, fabric and more, but does it work?

To put this product to the test we turned to those who deal with easily breakable goods at Annie Laurie’s Antiques in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

“Pretty much everything here is breakable,” said tester Adam Scholz. “Mostly employee mishaps, we’re the ones moving furniture in and out so occasionally we bump something with a chair over our heads.”

Lately Scholz and his co-workers have had a string of bad luck with those breakables. Scholz himself admits to knocking a ceramic bird off a shelf, a pair of vintage glasses broke at the bridge, an unknown culprit seemed to have stepped on and snapped a wooden napkin holder in two, a piece of a metal fan was discovered broken in a box from a consigner and an entire set of martini glasses was knocked over and broke.

Scholz hoped 5 Second Fix could help make some repairs.

The product’s commercial likens the plastic repair pen to welding on the job site. The pen has a squeezable liquid plastic applicator on one end, and a UV light to cure the plastic on the opposite end.

First, Scholz wanted to see if he can repair the broken glasses. He applied the liquid plastic, and we cured the repair with the UV light for five seconds. Scholz learned fairly quickly that it was necessary to have an assistant.

“This is a two-man job for sure,” said Scholz. “This is not something that you could do on your own.”

Still, after the UV light was turned off, Scholz was impressed. It appeared the product had fixed the glasses– that is, until he tried to put them on his face and they broke in two again.

“So the glasses did not work.”

Scholz moved on to attempt to repair the base of one of the broken martini glasses. This time, he applied more of the liquid plastic and allowed more time for the UV light to cure the plastic. A wiggle test revealed 5 Second Fix did create a strong bond that repaired the glass.

Next, Scholz applied the liquid plastic to the wooden napkin holder, and again shined the UV light on the break. This time, Scholz was not impressed at all with the results. The plastic did not appear to bond well with the wood, and he had a hard time getting the UV light within three to five millimeters of the liquid plastic as the directions instructed.

The result was a weak bond that when wiggled broke very easily.

“No napkins being held in this,” said Scholz.

The metal fan was simply missing a small piece that could easily be glued. Scholz was sure 5 Second Fix would have no problem tackling this job. He followed the same procedure and allowed approximately 30 seconds of exposure to the UV light for the plastic to cure, but only one side of the piece bonded to the fan, and the bond easily broke loose.

The product did work well on the porcelain bird Scholz knocked off the shelf. It bonded the two broken halves together well. We allowed it to sit for about a half an hour and then tested it again. The bond held until we exerted just a little too much force to test it and it broke again.

Scholz had one final piece to complete the repair on the martini glass. We wanted to see whether the liquid plastic bonding agent would bond without the UV light.

After holding the glass with liquid plastic in place for 10 seconds without the use of the UV light we found the broken shard did not bond with the rest of the base at all. We flipped on the UV light for five seconds and the plastic bonded quickly and strong.

Scholz had a theory on why we may have had trouble on some of our opaque test items.

“I think the UV light does work,” said Scholz. “It doesn’t work when the light can’t get through, but if the light can get through then it’s pretty good.”

Scholz gave 5 Second Fix two stars on this Does It Work Test.

We purchased our 5 Second Fix for $7.80 at Amazon.com.

