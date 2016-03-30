New report finds your mail is not being delivered on time

We at KFVS12 have talked about your mail running slow and the reasons why - now, a new report shows the problem continues.

The Postal Regulatory Commission issued its Annual Compliance Determination this week.

It assesses the U.S. Postal Service's compliance with pricing and performance standards for the 2015 fiscal year and found both cost and service problems with what the USPS calls "flats" or flat-shaped mail.

The PRC found the majority of mail products failed to meet service performance targets for FY 2015.

Simply put, that means you paid for a first-class stamp but your letter or bill was not received in the standard 1-3 business days.

The report identified seven mail products not hitting service performance targets: periodicals in-county (magazines for example), periodicals outside-county, standard flats, standard parcels, media mail/library mail, inbound letter post, and stamp fulfillment services.

The PRC also found the number of facilities under suspension is on the rise.

Suspension does not imply a post office did something wrong. It actually means a suspension in service to you the postal customer.

The USPS suspended service at 80 locations between FY 2014 and FY 2015.

According to the watchdog website www.savingthepostoffice.com, "emergency suspensions are taking the place of closures, many going on for years so the numbers keep adding up."

And we are seeing that happen here in the Heartland.

According to the USPS suspension list, facilities in Miller City, Perks, and Orient Illinois were put under suspension.

While the Perks facility shows a final determination date of January 2015 due to an expired lease on the building, both the Miller City and Orient sites have no final date, meaning they remain in that "suspension limbo".

Three facilities in Western Kentucky are also in suspension without a final determination date.

They are located in Almo, Lowes and Dycusburg.

The PRC has directed the USPS to improve its service performance and provide a comprehensive plan to do that within 90 days.

Here's a link to the full report.

