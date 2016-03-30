Paducah chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution hold Vietnam Commemoration ceremony

The Paducah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Commemoration" ceremony at Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday, March 29.

Speakers at the event included Cheryl Bendick with the DAR, Judge Executive Bob Leeper, Mayor Gayle Kaler and Vietnam veteran Michael Swinford.

City Commissioner Richard Abraham was also there and sang the "Star Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful".

The event was part of the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Vietnam War. Yellow ribbons were placed around the trees at the McCracken County Courthouse and the 50th Anniversary Commemoration Flag was on display, along with other various items.

Bendick said that Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert A. McDonald asked the nearly 9,000 commemorative partner members around the world to hold an event on March 29, the day the last boots were on the ground in Vietnam.

The Commemoration is a three year program designed to reach out to every Vietnam-era veteran and/or their families to offer thanks.

The Commemoration program began in 2015 and will end December 31, 2017.

