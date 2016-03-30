Several roads in KY still covered after heavy storms on Thursday

A woman and her son were injured Thursday after the car they were in slid off the road and overturned.

Several roads in Kentucky still covered with water after Thursday's storms

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads in the Heartland are still covered with water after yesterday's storms.

Roads in Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken counties are still covered as of noon on Friday.

Power restored to Calloway Co. residents after storms

Power has been restored to most of the 10,000 residents in Calloway County, Kentucky on Thursday night, March 31.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, personnel are taking down the four-way stops and restoring signals to normal service. He said this will be an extended process.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Department, the power outage was affecting parts of Calloway County and the city of Murray.

They say a huge lightning strike in the southeastern part of Murray knocked out the power.

There were also reports of trees down in the southwest part of the county. At least one home on Wiswell Road has some damage.

The sheriff's department said crews are still out trying to find the exact source of the power outage.

First Alert Action Day issued

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Thursday due to the threat of significant severe weather in a few areas.

Right now it appears we will see two rounds of storms.

Round one will move through the Heartland during the morning hours. At this time these storms do not look to be severe but heavy rain and small hail will be possible.

After the first round of storms moves through a cold front will enter the area. It is along this front during the afternoon hours where we will see scattered thunderstorms develop. These storms will not be numerous but any storm that develops will have the possibility of producing up to baseball size hail and isolated tornadoes.

The most likely locations for seeing severe storms tomorrow will be along and east of the Mississippi River.

Storm Impact

Missouri

Butler County crews responded to a high water rescue after heavy rains led to some flooding.

Illinois

Ameren crews worked to restore power in Alexander County on Thursday morning. About 191 customers were in the dark at around 6 a.m. According to Ameren, it was likely because of storm damage in the area.

Kentucky

A woman and her son were injured Thursday after the car they slid off the wet road and overturned in McCracken County.

Several roads across Kentucky are closed because water is over the road.

Carlisle County

KY 1821 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm

Hickman County

KY 123 CLOSED at 14 to 16mm

Marshall County

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road, also known as Dump Road is CLOSED near the 1mm at the Clarks River

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 2 and 3mm. KY 1255 also serves as a detour for KY 348 which is closed for bridge construction near the Hardmoney community.

For a closer look at road conditions across the Heartland, click on the states below:

Stay alert

