Local businesses report increase in counterfeit money usage

Officials say counterfeit money may be circulating around the Heartland.

Local retailers have apparently reported a rise in counterfeit money, including a retailer in Metropolis that received 3 counterfeit $100 bills over the weekend.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident using surveillance footage captured at the store.

Another retailer is Goreville was also apparently hit with counterfeit $100 bills.

Officials say security strips and presidential portrait watermarks on legitimate bills can be viewed by holding the bill up to a source of light.

According to the Treasury Department, there are a number of ways to detect counterfeit bills:

Paper-like texture (actual money is made of cotton and linen)

Uneven edges/borders

Fuzzy graphics/text on the bills

