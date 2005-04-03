Pope's Body Displayed at Vatican's Apostolic Palace

Associated Press



Vatican City -- Pope John Paul II's body was displayed at the Vatican's Apostolic Palace on Sunday, and Vatican television showed the pope's remains clad in crimson vestments, his head covered with a white bishop's miter.

The powerful images gave the world its first glimpse of the late pontiff since his last public appearance Wednesday. John Paul died Saturday evening at 84 after suffering heart and kidney failure following two hospitalizations in as many months.

Two Swiss guards stood at attention on either side of the body, which was placed in front of a fireplace in the palace's Clementine Hall adorned with the Vatican coat of arms, a crucifix standing to one side and an ornate candle burning on the other.

John Paul's head rested on a golden pillow, his arms folded and a bishop's staff tucked under his left arm.

Prelates and Italian President Silvio Berlusconi were among those who stood in line to pay their respects. John Paul's longtime personal secretary, Archbishop Stanislaw Dziwisz, was among those who stopped at the pope's feet for a moment of reflection.

Cardinal Camillo Ruini, the late pope's vicar for Rome, prayed on his knees by the pope's body.

A message and prayers were read in Latin by the Vatican camerlengo, or chamberlain, Cardinal Eduardo Martinez Somalo of Spain. The viewing also was carried live on Italy's other television stations.

The remains of the 84-year-old pontiff, who died Saturday evening, were put on display at 12:30 p.m. for officials of the Roman Curia, authorities and the diplomatic corps.

The body will be transferred from the Apostolic Palace on Monday afternoon for public viewing in St. Peter's Basilica.

The Vatican said the ancient ritual of the confirmation of the death and the certification of death was carried out at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

In the past, the ritual had involved tapping the pope's head three times with a silver hammer, but the last version of the official Vatican document outlining the procedures makes no mention of the silver hammer, saying only that the camerlengo "must officially ascertain the pope's death."