Charleston, MO Dogwood-Azalea Festival garners national award

For the second year in a row, the Charleston Dogwood-Azalea Festival has been named one of the top ten Spring Flower Festivals in the nation by Fodors.com.

In 2015, the festival ranked third and garnered a second-place finish for 2016 falling behind Dallas Blooms, a 6-week festival held in Dallas, Texas.

Fodors is a leading travel authority for destinations in the U.S. and abroad, known for their travel books. Fodors had this to say about the festival:

"The stroll along the 6-mile Dogwood-Azalea Trail for the Dogwood-Azalea Festival is the most beautiful time of year to visit Charleston, Missouri. As evident by the name of the festival, Charleston’s three-generation dogwoods and azaleas are the two most prominent plants seen throughout the trail. The festival celebrates its 48th year with the theme “Home Grown & Small Town Proud,” celebrating the area’s many local vendors and merchants who’ve kept the classic town unique. A visit to the festival offers a colorful insight into the locally-proclaimed “history, hospitality, and tradition” of Charleston, Missouri."

The Dogwood-Azalea Festival will be held from April 14-17.

