Paducah woman faces numerous charges following car chase

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Paducah woman on numerous charges Tuesday afternoon following a short vehicle pursuit.

On Tuesday at approximately 2:47 p.m. detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a theft at Rural King the night before.

After running the registration plate of the vehicle, detectives learned the vehicle had been reported stolen last Friday out of Livingston County.

Detectives tried to stop the stolen 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix near the intersection of South 8th and Adams Streets in Paducah.

The driver then drove from police, leading to a pursuit.

The vehicle slowed near the intersection Washington and Walter Jetton Boulevard, and a passenger exited the vehicle.

A detective arrested the man who had exited the vehicle.

The vehicle continued on Washington Street where it eventually drove into the parking lot of VMV Railroad. The driver drove through a locked gate and continued on.

The driver of the vehicle drove through a grassy area and eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into large pile of wooden pallets before coming to a stop.

Detectives immediately took the driver into custody.

The driver was identified as Jennifer Stacy, 41, of Paducah.

A search of the vehicle revealed a crack cocaine smoking pipe with cocaine residue, synthetic marijuana and additional items of drug paraphernalia.

Stacy was transported to Lourdes Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as John C. Stringer, 50, of Paducah. Stringer was interviewed and later released.

Stacy was charged with fleeing or evading the police (motor vehicle), criminal mischief, receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of cocaine, possession of a synthetic drug and drug paraphernalia.

She was also charged with an outstanding warrant out of McCracken County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle where she allegedly test drove a vehicle from a car dealer and failed to return it.

Stacy was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Detectives are actively investigated the alleged theft from Rural King. Additionally charges are likely.

