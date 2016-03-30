7-year-old Cape Girardeau girl recovering from serious injuries after being hit while riding bike

A Cape Girardeau 7-year-old girl is recovering at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis after being hit by an SUV while riding her bike on Tuesday, March 29.

Family and friends have identified the victim as Kenly Church, a student at Jefferson Elementary School.



Kenya Kinder, the girl's mother, says Church suffered several injuries in the accident. They include six broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, a collapsed lung, and severe bruising.



Kinder says Church is awake and coherent though and expected to make a full recovery.



"Our family wants to say thanks for all the prayers and concern for Our little Peanut," Kinder said in a Facebook message.



According to Cape Girardeau police, the girl was riding her blue bike near the intersection of Henry and Louis Streets around 4:30 p.m. when an SUV hit her.

They say there were two people in the SUV at the time of the crash. She was seriously injured.

Police say the 7-year-old girl's father quickly took her to an area hospital after the crash happened. She was then flown to Cardinal Glennon.

Cape Girardeau Police are still investigating the incident.

