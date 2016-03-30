Thebes, IL man sentenced to prison for bribing police officer

An Alexander County man has been sentenced to prison after he bribed a police officer during a traffic stop.

The Union County State’s Attorney announced Wednesday that Michael L. Goldsmith, Jr. 23, of Thebes, Illinois, has been sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one count of bribery.

Goldsmith will also serve a two year period of mandatory supervised release.

Goldsmith was charged following a May 2015 traffic stop by Anna Police.

After being told he was being arrested for possession of a controlled substance, Goldsmith offered cash and a motorcycle to the arresting officer to avoid arrest.

The officer refused and Goldsmith was booked on the additional charge of bribery.

He was subsequently indicted on the charge by the Union County Grand Jury in June 2015.

