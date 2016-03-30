Carbondale Farmer's Market opens Saturday

The Carbondale Farmer's Market begins its 2016 season Saturday, April 2.
Fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats and baked goods will be available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Westowne Centre across from the Murdale Shopping Center.
The Farmer's Market is also the place to pick up plants for gardening and landscaping projects, all from local farms.
Local artists will offer displays of hand-crafted items, such as jewelry and ceramics.
The CFM is family-friendly with live music and activities for the kids.
This year the market will accept the Link card, which gives qualifying families greater access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.
How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio.
How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio.
U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The Carbondale Police Department and the SIU Police Department are investigating a death that occurred on Sunday, April 29.
The Carbondale Police Department and the SIU Police Department are investigating a death that occurred on Sunday, April 29.
Tours For Hope is an event that raises awareness for the Hope for One More foster care organization and held a community open house event on Saturday.
Tours For Hope is an event that raises awareness for the Hope for One More foster care organization and held a community open house event on Saturday.
Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida.
A bus crash on I-95 in Colleton County early Sunday morning injured 17 people on their way back to their North Carolina high school from a trip to Florida.
One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found.
One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found.
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.
Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.
The three people killed are Parker High School students.
The three people killed are Parker High School students.