Carbondale Farmer's Market opens Saturday

The Carbondale Farmer's Market begins its 2016 season Saturday, April 2.

Fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats and baked goods will be available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Westowne Centre across from the Murdale Shopping Center.

The Farmer's Market is also the place to pick up plants for gardening and landscaping projects, all from local farms.

Local artists will offer displays of hand-crafted items, such as jewelry and ceramics.

The CFM is family-friendly with live music and activities for the kids.

This year the market will accept the Link card, which gives qualifying families greater access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food.

