Willie Nelson and Family show still on in Cape Girardeau

Merle Haggard canceled his appearance on the show, just a week before his death. (Source: AP Images)

Musician Willie Nelson smiles during a tour of at the Library of Congress in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015. Nelson is being honored as the new recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song . (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Willie Nelson will is on the road again after making a pit stop for a performance in Cape Girardeau.

Merle Haggard had been headlined as a special guest for the performance before he passed away on April 6, his birthday.

About a week before Merle Haggard's death, the Marketing Director for the Show Me Center said Haggard had canceled all of his April performances with Willie Nelson and Family because he received doctors orders to rest after his battle with double pneumonia.

“I want to thank my fans for their prayers and well wishes," Haggard said about canceling. "I hope to be back on the road in May, but I’m taking it one day at a time.”

Willie Nelson tweeted this in memory of Merle Haggard:

In June, Willie Nelson released a new album with Merle Haggard titled "Django and Jimmie." It debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country album chart and #7 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart.

The Willie Nelson and Family Tour still took the stage in Cape Girardeau Thursday night.

Special guests will include Jamey Johnson and Ryan Bingham on April 7 at 7 p.m. at the Show Me Center. Doors open at 6 p.m.

All Show Me Center ticket transactions for this show became final on Tuesday, April 5 at 5 p.m.

