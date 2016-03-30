Cape Girardeau police investigate shooting

A shooting investigation is under way in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton, the incident happened on Tuesday night.

Clifton said there is little information about the shooting that can be released.

This is a developing situation. Stick with KFVS12 online and on air for the latest.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.