Crab Orchard Lake boat ramp closed due to construction

Beginning Wednesday, construction will close one of the main boat ramps on Crab Orchard Lake for about the next month.

The West End Boat Ramp and its parking lot on Spillway Lane is getting revamped.

Work is expected to take about a month, meaning the ramp would be closed for the entire month of April.

For men and women who like to launch their boats at this ramp, there are alternate places.

You can find alternate boat launch sites at Greenbriar Recreation Area, Prairie Creek Recreation Area, or Route 13 Ramp.

These ramps are located on the Northeastern part of the lake.

Maps of their locations are available at the Refuge Visitor Center located on State Route 148.

The construction improvements are being financed by Recreational Fee Dollars collected at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

According to a news release, these fees have paid for improvements in the refuge for several years, including expansion of the Little Grassy Lake boat ramp, the Crab Orchard campground, and the Wolf Creek recreation area.

