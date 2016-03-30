FIRST ALERT: Rain expected to be here by lunchtime, could impact evening commute

It is Wednesday, March 30, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

We will wake up dry, but it won’t stay that way for long. Rain starts moving in around lunchtime, and it will stick around through Thursday. Brian’s First Alert Forecast says expect a lot of rain. Temperatures will stay very mild with highs near 70, and lows near 60. FIRST ALERT: Thursday the there is less of a threat for heavy rain, but more severe weather.

CLICK HERE for a look at the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Still at large: The Carbondale Police Department is looking for a suspect after a shooting at Evolve Apartments. An altercation that led to the shooting left one man injured.

Memorial dedication: A portion of US 61 will be renamed today to honor the life of former Assistant Cape Girardeau Police Chief Roger Fields. A dedication ceremony is planned for noon to remember Fields who passed away in 2014 from a complex medical condition.

Make their case: Ted Cruz, Donald Trump and John Kasich took part in a town hall on CNN on Tuesday night to make their case ahead of the Wisconsin primary. However, the main focus stayed on Trump's campaign manager who was arrested.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.