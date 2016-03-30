March 31 celebrity birthdays

Let's check some birthdays on this final day of March.

He's best known for his role as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels. Up next for him is the live-action version of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Ewan McGregor is 45 today.

He's an actor who's appeared in more than 100 movies and TV shows. His movie credits include: The Deer Hunter, Batman Returns, Pulp Fiction and A View to a Kill. Christopher Walken is 73 today.

She's a singer and actress who starred as mother Shirley Partridge in the TV series The Partridge Family. She also won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the movie Elmer Gantry. Shirley Jones is 82 today.

He's an actor who became a teen idol when he starred on the TV series Dr. Kildare. He later TV mini-series starring in Centennial, Shogun and The Thorn Birds. Richard Chamberlain is 82 today.

He's best known as Mr. Kotter from the ABC sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter. These days you might see him around a card table as he's considered one of the elite poker players in the world. Gabe Kaplan is 71 today.

He's a co-founder of AC/DC whose albums include Back in Black and Highway to Hell. Angus Young is 61 today.

