Carbondale PD: Suspect in Evolve Apt. shooting also connected to Easter shooting

Two men facing charges in connection with a deadly Easter Sunday shooting in Carbondale appeared in court on Thursday, April 28.

2 suspects to go on trial for deadly shooting in Carbondale Easter shooting

The Carbondale Police Department says a suspect involved with a shooting that happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 is also connected to a deadly shooting that happened two days earlier at a party in Carbondale.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Holmes, 21, of Carbondale, Ill., is described as a black male, 6’02", 170 pounds, with short black hair, 20 to 25 years of age.

Carbondale Police investigate altercation between 2 males at Evolve Apartments. 1 male was shot with a handgun, other male fled the scene — SIUC_Police (@SIUC_Police) March 30, 2016

According to police, they received reports of a shooting in the 700 block of South Illinois Avenue.

The police are currently conducting an investigation. The building is safe and secure, and we have no more information currently available. — Evolve SIU (@EvolveAtSiu) March 30, 2016

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim and Holmes were determined to be inside an apartment visiting with the residents before they became involved in a dispute which led to the shooting.

Detectives obtained an aggravated battery with a firearm arrest warrant was for Holmes. The continuing investigation into the March 27 shooting allowed police to obtain a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm for him as well.

His location at this time is unknown and he should be considered armed and dangerous. The warrant for Holmes is nationwide at this point, with bond set at $750,000.

Anyone with any information on the location of Holmes or this incident, is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. The SIU Police Department and the Jackson County State’s Attorney Office are assisting in this investigation, which is continuing.

