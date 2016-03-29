Vietnam memorial service held in Ridgway, IL

A Vietnam memorial service was held in Ridgway, Illinois on Tuesday night, March 29.

About 45 veterans of the Vietnam war attended the service, which took place at the local American Legion. It kicked off with a dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the actual ceremony at 7 p.m. Volunteers prepared food for at least 150 people.

Veterans in attendance were presented with pins and certificates for their service during the commemorative ceremony.

Four young men from the area were killed in action during the war and they were also memorialized.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.