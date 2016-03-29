Cape Girardeau student honored for perfect ACT score

The Cape Girardeau School board is offering a big pat on the back to a few hard working high-school students.

Riley Knight is being honored for a perfect score on the ACT test, winning the Regional Science fair and being a National Merit finalist.

She's also the captain of the dance team, a football manager and has been involved in at least 10 theater productions.

To top it off, Knight has already been accepted to Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

She said it's all part of her plan to succeed.

"My entire high school experience has really been focused on staying committed to my school work, staying committed to my education because I knew going forward that my future would require a rigorous education," Knight said

Amy Dai was also recognized for her perfect SAT score.

