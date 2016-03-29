Harrisburg flag presentation honors 4th anniversary of tornado

A handful of people showed up to watch U.S. congressman John Shimkus present a special flag to the City of Harrisburg on Tuesday, March 29.

The flag presented to the city was flown at the U.S. Capitol Building on Feb 29, the 4th anniversary of the deadly Leap Day tornado that killed eight people and destroyed several structures in the town.

Harrisburg Mayor Dale Fowler said receiving the flag is nothing short of a special honor.

“This is just a continuing statement that these lives that were lost will never be forgotten," Fowler said. "So i just want to say thank you for this flag to be flown over the U.S. Capitol. We look forward to putting this up over city hall.”

Fowler said the flag will be given a place of honor in the Harrisburg City Hall.

