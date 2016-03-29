City votes to keep 'junkyard' in Caruthersville

Documents show FEMA provided assistance to the city with a stipulation that junkyards would phased out. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

The city voted "yes" on Monday night, April 4 to keeping a "junkyard facility" in Caruthersville, Missouri.

According to Caruthersville City Clerk Takella Motton, the vote, 5-1 in favor, was made during the city council meeting.

About a week prior, we talked to some Caruthersville residents who were concerned after the new salvage yard began operating in their neighborhood.

"We live over here," Caruthersville resident Ella Coleman said. "And we want… we want to be proud of our neighborhood."

Roughly two months ago, B&H Recycling opened for business on the east side of Caruthersville.

Residents said the salvage yards were supposed to be gone after the tornado of 2006.

"The destruction was terrible," resident Samuel Motton said. "We were living on the dream based on FEMA and the suggestions they had."

Documents show FEMA provided assistance to the city with the stipulation that the junkyards would be phased out.

Today, it's another story for residents.

"It was like – I know they can’t," Coleman said. "They’re not gonna do this. Not again."

Residents on the east side say they aren’t opposed to a junkyard in the city, but as long as it's not in their neighborhood.

"I would love for them to have their business," Coleman said.

"I’m not against his business," Motton said. "Our concern is about our community, our property value, our kids."

Howard Prater, owner of B&H Recycling, said he did look into industrial areas, but the cost would be almost three times more than his current lot.

While both sides have their own concerns, they understand it’s an issue that is ultimately up to the city.

"I hope the city, and I hope those with what’s right in their heart to do the right thing," Motton said.

A heated city council meeting on Tuesday, March 29 yielded no result.

