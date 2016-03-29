M2.1 earthquake recorded near Caruthersville, MO

A preliminary report by the USGS shows a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 near Caruthersville, Missouri.

The earthquake was about 3 miles east, northeast of Caruthersville; 16 miles northwest of Dyersburg, Tenn. and 24 miles east of Kennett.

For more information, you can click here.

