Three Rivers Community College Raiders help to fight pediatric cancer

The Three Rivers Community College baseball team has announced it will be raising money to help fight pediatric cancer.

During their game against Jefferson College on Saturday, April 2, the team will wear gold shoelaces and collect donations as part of the Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer campaign sponsored by the Go4theGoal foundation.

Game time is 1 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to come out and support the cause.

