Free shredding and electronics recycling event

Jackson County Health Department & Egyptian Electric invite area residents to participate in a free confidential document shredding and electronics recycling

event.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Egyptian Electric, 10169 Old Highway 13, Murphysboro.

DataLock Document Management Services of Mt. Vernon will be on-site with their mobile shredder to provide the shredding service.

Examples of paper items that residents can bring for shredding include bank statements, medical and insurance forms, personal files, old tax forms and receipts.

Paper clips and staples are acceptable, but binders and binder clips should be removed

Participants can also bring electronics for recycling through the Jackson County Electronics Recycling Program.

Items accepted include: computers, monitors, TVs, keyboards & mice, printers, scanners, fax machines, digital converter boxes, portable digital music players, small-scale servers, VCR & DVD players, video game players, cell phones, cords and cables.

Items NOT accepted include: radios, stereos, microwaves, light bulbs, lamps, water heaters, smoke detectors, humidifiers, dehumidifiers and major appliances such as refrigerators.

This is a rain or shine event.

Items from businesses, schools, governments and other large generators will not be accepted.

Assistance will be available to those needing help removing items from their vehicle.

The event is sponsored by Jackson County Health Department, Egyptian Electric, the Jackson County Board, and DataLock.

For more information please call Jackson County Health Department at 618-684-3143, ext. 128 or visit www.RecycleJacksonCounty.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.