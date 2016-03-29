Propane truck fire closed Murray-Paris Rd. in Calloway Co., KY

A propane truck fire closed Murray-Paris Road in Calloway County, Kentucky on Tuesday, March 29 at around 11 a.m.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff Department, the truck rolled over in the 5000 block of Murray-Paris Road and then caught fire.

According to the sheriff's department, homes were evacuated for safety precautions; and they asked people to avoid the area.

The sheriff's department reported 65-year-old Raymond Miller, of Murray, was going southbound on Murray-Paris Rd. in the propane truck when the right rear tires slipped off the shoulder. He then lost control of the truck.

They say the truck crossed the road, hit a ditch, overturned and came to a rest on the passenger side. At that time, it caught fire.

Deputies say Miller was able to escape from the truck with minor injuries.

Calloway County Emergency Management and the Kentucky State Fire Marshal's Office also assisted at the scene.

