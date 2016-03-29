FEMA help still available for MO flood victims

The deadline to register for help may have passed, but Missouri flood victims can still reach out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for assistance.

FEMA's joint field office in Jefferson City announced that the agency's help line is open seven days a week as a resource for Missourians who lost property during the late December and January floods.

That toll free number is 800-621-3362.

Those impacted by the flood can call the number to ask about FEMA decision letters, learn how to appeal those decisions, ask about the status of a registration or receive information about FEMA home inspections.

Those applying should have their nine-digit FEMA registration number handy if you have a question about the application process.

Missouri residents can also go online to www.DisasterAssistance.gov and click "Check Your Status" to get an update if you've applied for state or federal assistance.

