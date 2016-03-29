WATCH: Cape Girardeau highway renamed in honor of asst. chief

Wednesday, March 30 marked two years since the passing of Cape Girardeau Assistant Chief Roger Fields.

A portion of US-61 in Cape Girardeau, beginning at Bloomfield Road and continuing north to I-55 in Cape Girardeau County will become the "Assistant Chief CGPD Roger W. Fields Memorial Highway."

A dedication ceremony was held at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at noon on Wednesday.

Fields passed away from "a complex medical condition" in 2014.

He served the police department for 26 years, and was promoted to assistant chief in 2009.

"He loved his job," Roger's wife Marsha said. "He didn't complain about going to work he loved to go and do the best he can."

Since his death, Marsha has worked to rename a highway in Cape Girardeau named in his memory.

That work came to fruition on Wednesday.

"It gives you a sense of pride that he is going to be remembered and honored," Marsha said. "The street signs will be there for 20 years so whenever people drive 61 they'll think see them and think about him."

The Cape Girardeau Police Department said the ceremony will be a way to "...honor the memory of a wonderful man who will forever be missed and dearly loved by all who knew him."

