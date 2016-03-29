Water main flushing in Sikeston begins 3/29

The Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities will be flushing water mains starting on Tuesday, March 29.

According to the Board, this is a normal maintenance flush to maintain water quality. It should take two to five days.

Residents should be aware that the water may be temporarily discolored because of the flushing.

The BMU reports the water is safe for consumption, but could discolor light-colored clothing if doing laundry.

If you have any questions, you can contact the BMU office at 471-3328.

