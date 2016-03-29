Rauner: Presidential campaign rhetoric 'appalling,' 'ugly'

WILMETTE, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he's "horrified" by the rhetoric of the presidential campaign.

The first-term Republican made the statement Monday during a session with students at Wilmette Junior High School in suburban Chicago.

A student asked why young people should get involved in politics. The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/1ZIgiLF) that Rauner responded by saying the campaign rhetoric is "appalling" and "it's ugly and it's nasty and it's weird." Afterward, Rauner told reporters that he has "tried to stay out of it" and is "trying to stay impartial."

Rauner said last week that he would support the Republican Party's presidential nominee, including if it is businessman Donald Trump. Trump is in a heated GOP primary race with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

