Carbondale’s 30th Annual Spring Cleanup and Recycling Day calls for volunteers, sponsors, and “blight spots”

Keep Carbondale Beautiful is prepping for their 30th annual Spring Cleanup and Recycling Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. to noon, at Turley Park.

KCB is asking the Carbondale community to provide volunteers and suggestions of spots that need picking up.

They are also seeking support from local businesses, as event sponsors and as donors of food, supplies, or prizes.

Last year over 300 volunteers came out to collect litter and recyclables at assigned locations.

City crews pick up the bags, and Rotarians weigh them. Prizes are given in several categories for the most litter collected.

KCB Executive Director Sarah Heyer noted, “With so many volunteers, we should not miss any spots, but it happens. So we need people to call or email the locations of any trashy spots, or blight spots.”

The workday ends with lunch, courtesy of Arnold’s Market, and distribution of T-shirts to the first 200 volunteers. Donations are being sought for other food items as well as prizes.

Supplies for Spring Cleanup & Recycling Day are usually purchased locally as part of a grant from the Illinois EPA, but there has been no state funding this year.

Major funding comes from the City of Carbondale. In-kind support comes from the Park District, Silkworm, and SIU. Local businesses that sponsor the event so far include Burris Disposal and Southern Recycling Center. Other sponsors are being sought.

For more information contact Keep Carbondale Beautiful at (618)525-5525 or email at keepcb1326@gmail.com.

