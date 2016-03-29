Sheriff: Calvert City man charged for writing $4K in bad checks

A man is in custody after writing more than $4,100 in bad checks across McCracken County.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department report William Reason wrote at least 11 bad checks between December 9, 2015 and January 8, 2016.

According to the sheriff's department, Reason purchased goods at local businesses throughout McCracken County with personal checks, knowing there wouldn't be sufficient funds in his account.

On three instances, Reason allegedly wrote checks for more than $500 to buy goods at Trees N Trends and Food Giant. The checks totaled $1,850.63.

In addition, Reason also purchased merchandise with the personal checks on eight other occasions, all amounting to less than $500 per check.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the eight checks were used at Advance America, Trees N Trends, and Food Giant totaling $2,317.29.

According to the sheriff's department, detectives believe Reason may have made addition charges throughout other counties, totaling thousands of dollars.

Reason was already incarcerated in the Marshall County Jail.

Detectives later charged Reason in connection to the bad checks.

The charges include: three counts of theft by deception over $500 and eight counts of theft by deception under $500.

