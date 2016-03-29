The annual Southern Illinois AIDS Walk is set to take place on Saturday, April 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the Newman Catholic Student Center in Carbondale.

Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. and the scheduled speakers will start at 10:30 a.m.

Walkers will make home-made signs and walk from the Newman Center to the Civic Center and back. Donations from the event will benefit the Southern Illinois AIDS Holiday Project, and the purchase of grocery gift cards for low-income families impacted by HIV/AIDS in the 19 southern-most counties of Illinois.

Donations can be made online at www.CarbondaleAIDSWalk.org or mailed to AIDS Walk c/o Wally Paynter, 908 Oak Street Suite B, Carmi, Illinois 62821.

