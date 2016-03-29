SIC Forensic Falcons take home regional championship

The Southeastern Illinois College Forensic team competed in Elgin, Illinois in the Phi Rho Pi Regional Four Championship Speech Tournament on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26.

The team captured a gold medal in overall competition after earning both a gold medal in individual events and a silver medal in debate. The team also produced the top four individual competitors at the tournament, with Harrisburg’s Carrice McDaniel claiming top individual honors. Overall, the team earned 10 individual gold medals, 18 silver medals and 5 bronze medals.

“The regional tournament gives us one final opportunity to test our material before the national tournament,” Paul Cummins, Director of Forensics, said.

The Forensic Falcons will host Night Before Nationals, an evening of speech performances, on March 31 at 7 p.m. in SIC's VPAC lobby. Tickets are a $5 suggested donation for students and community members.

The team will travel to the Phi Rho Pi National Tournament in Costa Mesa, California, which will take place April 4 through April 8.

Tournament Results:

Carrice McDaniel, Harrisburg – First in individual sweepstakes, gold in speech to entertain, silver in informative speaking, silver in persuasive speaking, and silver in communication analysis.

Preston Boone, Harrisburg -- Second in individual sweepstakes, silver in poetry interpretation, silver in program oral interpretation, silver in duo interpretation (with partner Gabe Motsinger), silver in speech to entertain.

Cassidy Maynard, Harrisburg -- Third individual sweepstakes, gold in poetry interpretation, silver in informative speaking, silver in communication analysis, bronze in persuasive speaking.

Britta Suits, Broughton -- Fourth in individual sweepstakes, gold in IPDA debate, debate speaker award winner, gold in extemporaneous speaking, silver in impromptu speaking.

Caleb Abbott, Harrisburg -- Gold in duo interpretation (with partner Adam Wasson), silver in communication analysis, silver in speech to entertain.

Cassandra Watkins, Harrisburg -- Gold in informative speaking, silver in extemporaneous speaking, silver in speech to entertain.

Alli Haley, Carmi -- Gold in dramatic interpretation, silver in speech to entertain, bronze in duo interpretation (with partner Zeb Sanderson).

Zeb Sanderson, Harrisburg -- Gold in prose interpretation, silver in dramatic interpretation, bronze in duo interpretation (with partner Alli Haley).

Gabe Motsinger, Carrier Mills -- Gold in program oral interpretation, silver in duo interpretation (with partner Preston Boone).

Rachael Hooven, Harrisburg -- Gold in dramatic interpretation.

Adam Wasson, Herod -- Gold in duo interpretation (with partner Caleb Abbott), silver in prose interpretation.

Shay Wood, Shawneetown -- Bronze in dramatic interpretation, bronze in poetry interpretation, bronze in impromptu speaking.

Haley Rushing, Marion -- Silver in persuasive speaking.

