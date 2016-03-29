Land Between Lakes prescribed burns to start Tuesday

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area says the U.S. Forest Service expects to conduct two prescribed burns at the park beginning Tuesday.

The two areas include about 2,600 acres at Franklin Creek and about 2,500 acres at Buffalo Trail.

Lane Between The Lakes says the burns will promote woodland conditions in the Buffalo Trail area and an oak savanna ecosystem in the Franklin Creek demonstration area.

The burns will be visible from all directions coming into the park. Smoke may also have variable short-term effects on surrounding communities. The bulk of smoke output will last two to three days with less smoke each day.

Weather conditions prevented previously scheduled burns.

Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area manages more than 170,000 acres in western Kentucky and Tennessee.

